Former trainer’s 2-year suspension upheld by court

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the suspension of a former trainer who regulators say continued to work with racehorses while unlicensed. Tuesday’s ruling leaves intact a two-year suspension and $1,000 fine for Charles Colasanti. He was convicted of conspiracy to promote gambling in 1997 and failed to disclose that conviction when he applied for a license as an owner/trainer several years later. His application was rejected, but authorities contended Colasanti continued to care for horses at a farm owned by his mother, including transporting them to and from Freehold Raceway. Colasanti argued the suspension was excessive and that he was unaware the activities he engaged in were prohibited.