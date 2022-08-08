Friday Flooding In Monmouth & Ocean Counties

Houses flooded and cars stuck on the road…that was the scene in parts of Monmouth and Ocean County Friday as a slow-moving storm dumped rain in the area. The National Weather Service officially stated the storm left over 4 inches of water in Howell with 3.7 inches falling in Lakewood. The Asbury Park Press is reporting that parts of Route 9 were closed because of the flooding and a 2-foot high waterline was left on one SUV parked on a nearby street. At the height of the storm over 2600 JCP&L customers were without power.