Fruit Bats – The Balcony

Fruit Bats is an American rock band formed in 1997 in Chicago IL. Like the rest of The Pet Parade, “The Balcony” was written by Eric D. Johnson (the band’s only constant member) and produced by Josh Kaufman. Along with the other musicians on The Pet Paradeódrummers Brian Kantor, Joe Russo and Matt Barrick (The Walkmen, Fleet Foxes, Muzz), singer-songwriter Johanna Samuels, pianist Thomas Bartlett (Nico Muhly, Sufjan Stevens), and fiddler Jim Becker (Califone, Iron & Wine) Johnson and company were forced to self-record their parts in bedrooms and home studios across America. Still, says Johnson, “The songs have enough intimacy that it doesnít sound like it was made a million miles away.”

