Garbage – Wolves

Headed by iconic frontwoman Shirley Manson, alternative quartet Garbage debuted in the ’90s with a guitar-based, electronic-washed sound that built upon the sonic landscapes of My Bloody Valentine, Curve, and Sonic Youth, adding a distinct sense of accessible pop songcraft that would help push them beyond cult fandom into the international sphere through multi-platinum releases Garbage (1995) and the Grammy-nominated Version 2.0 (1998). After a brief stylistic shift on the pop-influenced Beautiful Garbage in 2001, the band hit a chart peak with 2005’s no-frills Bleed Like Me. Despite an extended hiatus that threatened to end the band, they returned in the 2010s, settling into established veteran roles with the self-released, rock-focused efforts Not Your Kind of People (2012) and Strange Little Birds (2016). In 2021, they kicked off another decade together with their seventh set, No Gods No Masters. Garbage was the brainchild of producers Butch Vig, Duke Erikson, and Steve Marker. A native of Viroqua, Wisconsin, Vig learned to play piano as a child and drums as a teenager. After leaving college, he met future bandmate Erikson in the band Spooner. One of that band’s fans turned out to be Marker, who approached the group and remained in touch over the years. While each one went on to pursue their own careers — Vig became an in-demand producer, best known for helming Nirvana’s breakthrough, Nevermind — they wouldn’t reunite until 1993, when they officially formed Garbage.

https://www.facebook.com/GarbageOfficial

https://www.garbage.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)

You can also follow our “Song of the Week” playlist on Spotify