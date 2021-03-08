Gas Price Up From Last Week in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to rise in New Jersey and around the nation amid rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.86, up five cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.47 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.75, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.40 a gallon a year ago at this time.