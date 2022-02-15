Gas prices continue to rise in NJ amid crude oil price hikes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to rise sharply in New Jersey as crude oil prices increase amid ongoing global tensions related to uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.56, up 12 cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.64 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.48, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.49 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.