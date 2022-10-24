Gas prices decline across nation, remain unchanged in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined across the nation at large but remained unchanged in New Jersey amid declines in both demand and crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.68, the same as it was last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.82, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.36 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.