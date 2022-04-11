Gas prices decline again in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices declined again in New Jersey and around the nation amid plans for the release of more oil from the federal Strategic Petroleum Reserve. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.12, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.90 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.13, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.87 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.