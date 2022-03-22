Gas prices decline around nation amid falling oil prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have declined amid falling oil prices after climbing to new all-time record levels in New Jersey and around the nation in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.24, down from $4.37 a gallon last week. Drivers were paying $2.95 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.27, down from $4.33 a gallon last week. Drivers were paying $2.82 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.