Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation amid drop in demand

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped again in New Jersey and around the country amid a drop in demand despite warmer weather and longer days. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.21, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.94 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.24, also down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.87 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.