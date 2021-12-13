Gas prices dip in NJ, drop across nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and dropped further around the country as a whole amid a decline in oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.33, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.15 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.