Gas prices dip in NJ, edge up around nation at large

Gas prices dipped in New Jersey but edged up around the nation as a whole amid increased demand and stable crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20, down two cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, up a penny from last week. Analysts say prices are likely to go up with increased demand and the switchover to more expensive summer blend gasoline