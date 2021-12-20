Gas prices drip again in NJ and around the nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dipped again in New Jersey and around the nation, but analysts are warning that rising crude oil prices could halt the trend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.41, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.