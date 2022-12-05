Gas prices drop again in NJ, around nation as oil cost drops

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the country as the cost of oil edged lower amid fears of economic slowdowns around the globe. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, down 12 cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.44, down 13 cents from last week. Analysts say they will be watching oil prices next week after OPEC’s meeting, and an expected announcement about its planned reduction in oil production, as well as the beginning Monday of the European Union ban on Russian crude oil.