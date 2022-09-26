Gas prices drop in NJ, dip slightly across nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and dipped slightly across the nation as a whole amid the seasonal decrease in demand and the switch to less expensive winter-blend fuels. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.53, down 10 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.68, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.