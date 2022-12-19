Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains low. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.33, down 16 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.17, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.31 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say gas prices could continue to drop across the country in the coming weeks, citing falling demand, consumer concerns about a potential recession and other economic issues.