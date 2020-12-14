Gas prices hold steady in NJ, dip around nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices held steady in New Jersey but dipped a bit around the nation as a whole as demand continued to fall. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.28, the same as last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.14, down a penny from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.57 a gallon a year ago at this time.