Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation after OPEC announcement

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and across the nation as a whole following the announcement by major oil-producing countries of plans to cut production. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.53, up nine cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.89, an increase of 10 cents from last week. Analysts also cited increased demand and U.S. refinery closures due to maintenance as factors driving up crude prices.