Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid high oil prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose again in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid tight global oil supplies and despite low demand typical of the season. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.41, up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.35, also up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.