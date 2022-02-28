Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid Ukraine invasion

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose again in New Jersey and around the nation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and analysts say prices remain at their highest level since 2014.AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.63, up two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.79 a gallon a year ago at this time.The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.57, up five cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.67 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.