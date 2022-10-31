Gas prices rise in NJ, decline across nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey but declined across the nation at large amid fluctuating oil prices and low demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.77, up nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.76, down six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.39 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.