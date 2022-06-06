Gas prices soar to record highs again in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have soared to record highs again in New Jersey and around the nation at large following the Memorial Day weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.83, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.05 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline shot up to $4.76, up 17 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.04 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.