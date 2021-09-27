Gas prices stabilize or dip in NJ, around nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Analysts say gas prices have stabilized or even dipped in New Jersey and around the nation as a whole. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, unchanged from a week ago. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18 down a penny from last week. Analysts say the easing is probably due to the traditional easing of demand following the summer driving season. They say further recovery of Gulf Coast refineries following recent storms will help stabilize prices, but high crude prices will likely keep prices at the pump high this fall.