Gas prices still dropping in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices are still dropping in New Jersey and around the nation amid what analysts say is the usual decline in demand after Labor Day. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.74, down 13 cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.73, down seven cents from last week. AAA Mid-Atlantic says “lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a relatively quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower.”