Gas prices tick down across the nation, hold steady in NJ

Gas prices ticked down across the nation as a whole and held steady in New Jersey amid a drop in demand, but analysts warn that high crude oil prices will continue to keep gas prices elevated. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.45, the same as last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.41, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $2.12 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.