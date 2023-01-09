Gas prices tick up in NJ, rise more across nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices ticked up in New Jersey and rose by double digits around the country at large amid tighter supplies and higher demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.38 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.29, up 12 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.39 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.