Gas prices unchanged in NJ, around nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices remained unchanged in New Jersey and around the nation as demand eased but crude oil prices increased. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20, unchanged from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18, also unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying $2.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.