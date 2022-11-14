Gas prices up in NJ, flat across US as oil prices fluctuate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and remained flat across the nation at large as fluctuating oil prices offset tighter supply and robust demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.93, up eight cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.79, the same as last week. Analysts say that with crude oil prices continuing to fluctuate, drivers could pay significantly higher prices going into the holiday season than they did last year.