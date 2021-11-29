Geese – Low Era

Geese is a band that begins and ends in Brooklyn, as a project between friends to build a home studio out of a basement. Their debut album, Projector, is born from the same ambition: make music by any means necessary.

The songs were recorded with sneakers as mic stands and blankets draped over the amps, all within the afternoon following a school day, up until they ran the risk of noise complaints.

As a result, Projector is as much a moment in time as it is an album. It represents five teenagers whose love of music touches every part of their lives: their restless anxiety about their futures, and their pent-up frustration with their present – a perspective all too familiar in todayís uncertain world. Perhaps then it only makes sense that the figure on the album cover was born from a dream: curiously alien, yet strangely familiar.

