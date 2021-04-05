Ghost Of Vroom – I Hear The Ax Swinging

Ghost of Vroom, the new band comprised of veteran singer-songwriter Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) and his longtime collaborator, bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston have surprised fans with the release of their eagerly anticipated debut album a day early. The full length named “GHOST OF VROOM 1” is OUT NOW via Mod y Vi Records. The new record is heralded by the albumís first single, “I Hear the Ax Swinging”. Produced by Doughty and the legendary Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Jack Johnson, Seu Jorge), “GHOST OF VROOM 1″ sees the band fusing tense breakbeats, eclectic instrumentation, and Doughtyís celebrated lyrical dexterity to create a wildly inspired sound praised by American Songwriter for its ìurgency and relevanceÖa beyond-perfect union, centered around a solid rhythm section, that elaborates on the hip-hop influences Doughty picked up as a young kid when he had just moved to New York in the late eighties.”

