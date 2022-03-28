Girl, 9, shot dead amid NJ brawl; mayor asks public’s help

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are asking help from the public in finding the person responsible for the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl during a reported brawl in the downtown area of New Jersey’s capital. Mercer County authorities said Trenton police were called at about 7:30 p.m. Friday to a reported fistfight in a large crowd in the Kingsbury Square courtyard. An alert was also received from the ShotSpotter system, officials said. NJ.com reports that the Trenton girl was found with a single gunshot wound and later died at a hospital. Mayor Reed Gusciora called the death “horrific” Saturday and said investigators need help from eyewitnesses.