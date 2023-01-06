Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore

There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need. We here at 90 point five feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them. Groups like Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore.

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To find out more, how you can get involved and their events, jerseyshoregirlscouts.org

All of the groups featured are suggested by our listeners.