Glimmer Glass Bridge intermittent closures begin Monday, Feb. 7

MANASQUAN, NJ – The Glimmer Glass Bridge (W-9) will be closed intermittently beginning Monday, Feb. 7 through Thursday, Feb. 10 to perform testing and engineering evaluation of existing bridge components.

“The Glimmer Glass Bridge will only be closed for five to ten minutes at a time for analysis and testing, so there will be no detours posted,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “We apologize for any inconvenience these closures cause to those traveling in the area. Our crews will work as quickly as possible to minimize disruptions to traffic.”

The bridge will continue to operate normally for marine traffic but will close for five to ten minutes at a time to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Bridge operators will remain on call 24/7 to ensure safe marine travels.

In total, the County maintains of approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.