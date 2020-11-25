Gov. Murphy Says Fed Stimulus Needed To Help Everyone In NJ

Governor Phil Murphy said a federal stimulus package would provide “more degrees of freedom.” That’s what he told “CBS This Morning” in an interview as Democrats and Republicans in Washington are in a stalemate over a new federal stimulus package.

He added, “If we see transmission, we’ll take action whether the feds are supporting financially or not, but if it’s a close call on the margin and you’ve got federal stimulus in size that can help these poor small business owners, restaurant owners, folks who are unemployed, that gives you more degrees of freedom, without question.”

New Jersey along with many other states are starting to see a rise in the cases of COVID-19 over the past few weeks. Governor Murphy issued new restrictions last week which included indoor gathering be limited to 10 people, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.