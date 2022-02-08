Governor ending New Jersey’s school mask mandate

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor has lifted the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools early next month in a major step toward getting back to normal as the omicron surge drops off. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Monday that the mandate will end March 7. Individual school districts can continue to require masks. New Jersey is one of just a dozen states with mask mandates in schools, according to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy. New Jersey’s rule has been in place since classes resumed in person in September 2020.