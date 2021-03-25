Governor: New Jersey schools should be all in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says there should be no option for remote learning and all students should be back in person when the new school year starts in September. Murphy said Wednesday that unless there’s a big resurgence of COVID-19, the state’s school districts should move ahead with Monday-through-Friday in-person instruction. He spoke during a news conference in Trenton and also announced new Health Department guidelines for schools. The new guidance calls for allowing full-time, in-person education now if masking and frequent hand-washing can be maintained. It also calls for a 3-foot distance between students in the classroom.