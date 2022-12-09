HABcore

Red Bank based HABcore, provides permanent housing and individualized support, helps homeless families with children, veterans, and individuals with special needs move through crisis to stability, giving them the opportunity to improve their lives.?

Currently, they provide a safe home for approximately 300 people, including 65 families with 110 children that were previously homeless. For almost 30 years, HABcore has been on the front lines of this issue and has been expanding to meet the growing needs of the most vulnerable in our community. When HABcore started in 1988, they had just one boarding home in Red Bank which housed five people. The group now has two boarding homes, and has expanded across Monmouth and into Ocean County. Every resident in the HABcore program is encouraged to work, volunteer or attend a program to address their needs. The goal for all residents is that they have a safe place to call home where they can reach their highest potential. Homelessness is an ongoing issue in our community. Every day HABcore staff, trustees and volunteers work to restore stability, dignity and hope to the less fortunate, hoping to one day break the cycle of homelessness for future generations. To find out more about HabCore, how you can help, or get help, HABcore.org.





