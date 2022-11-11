Hailey’s Haven

There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need. We here at 90 point five feel it’s important to let our listeners know about them.

When Monmouth County Resident, Hailey O’Donnell was a senior in high school she started Hailey’s Haven. The genesis was when Hailey completed her needs assessment at The Division of Youth and Family Services and quickly realized how often teens would leave their homes without their belongings, due to being more concerned about getting the essentials for their younger siblings. If the teens were able to take anything for themselves it would be in a plastic garbage bag. Shortly after, Hailey began to explore different ways she could empower them. From this came Hailey’s Haven, a unique non-profit program comprised of teens helping teens. Hailey’s Haven is more than just a book bag. Each bag is thoughtfully picked out by Hailey and other teens. It includes the essentials they feel are needed to support the mind, body, and spirit of another teen during the transition from their home to a foster home. It is Hailey’s vision that each teen gains some hope for their new future with the book bag and that it helps empower them in their journey.

To find out more about this group and how you can help…Hailey’s Haven

All of the groups you hear featured are suggested by our listeners.