Haskill Stakes Ends In Controversy

Oceanport, NJ – There was a controversial finish at the 2021 running of the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport on Saturday. The horse that placed first, Hot Rod Charlie strayed into Midnight Bourbon causing it and it’s jockey, Paco Lopez to take a fall. The decision caused the second place horse, Mandaloun, the runner-up for the Kentucky Derby, to win by disqualification. Both Midnight Bourbon and Paco Lopez are OK.