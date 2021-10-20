HAVE FUN AND STILL PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN FROM COVID-19 THIS HALLOWEEN: OCHD PROVIDES IMPORTANT SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

(Toms River) – Last year Halloween was a big disappointment for many trick-or-treaters as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. In contrast, most restrictions have been lifted this Halloween and children are anxious to knock on doors again and fill up their sacks with tasty treats. Before letting them head out your door – keep in mind that while the health risks aren’t as scary as last year there are still plenty of precautions that can help your children from getting sick.

“We want children of all ages to enjoy this Halloween primarily since so many events and festivities were cancelled last year,” said Daniel Regenye, Ocean County Health Department Health Coordinator/Health Officer. “Despite the progress from a year ago, parents still need to ensure their children are being cautious and one of the best ways to do that is keeping the festivities outdoors and avoid the indoor gatherings.”

The following are some important Do’s and Don’ts to keep your children safe this Halloween:

DO’S

· Best place to trick-or-treat or enjoy festivities is outdoors

· Trick-or-treat in small groups of friends

· Keep hands clean (keep a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol-base on hand)

· Get the COVID-19 vaccine (age 12 & older) and your flu shot

· Take only wrapped treats

· Wash hands when done trick-or-treating and before eating candy

· Wear a mask in a crowded setting if unvaccinated. (costume masks are not a substitute for masks designed to limit the spread of viral particles)

DON’TS

· Don’t trick-or-treat if you’re sick or feel sick

· If unvaccinated, stay away from indoor parties and gatherings

· Keep away from crowded doorsteps when trick-or-treating

· Don’t use a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth/surgical mask

· Don’t try on all your friends costume masks

· Don’t go indoors to accept treats

Regenye added, “It’s important to remember that people who are not vaccinated are still at great risk of contracting COVID-19 and transmitting it to others. Getting vaccinated is still the best form of protection and we encourage people to get the vaccine especially as we head into the heart of another holiday season and head back indoors with the changing of seasons.”

For more information on COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccines please visit the Ocean County Health Department website at www.ochd.org or follow us on Twitter@OCpublichealth or like us on Facebook.