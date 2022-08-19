Hazlet Man Charged With Attacking Father and Aunt, Killing One

Earlier this week a Hazlet man broke into his father’s home and attacked two of his relatives, killing one of them. That news coming from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office yesterday. Ernest Kotey has been accused of first-degree murder among other charges. An investigation involving the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and Hazlet Police determined that Kotey entered the home, confronted his father, then attacked him causing fatal injuries then grabbed his aunt by the throat. She managed to escape. The father was brought to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Kotey was arrested at the scene.