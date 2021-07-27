Health care system mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all staff

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — One of New Jersey’s largest health care systems that recently fired six supervisory-level employees who refused COVID-19 vaccinations says it will now require vaccinations for all staff members by early fall. RWJBarnabas Health said Monday that it is extending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all staff including all employees, new employees and medical staff. The deadline for full vaccination and completion of the second dose is Oct. 15. The company had mandated in May that its supervisory workers get vaccinated by June 30.