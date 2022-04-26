Hearing set for NJ power plant in polluted neighborhood

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The public will have a chance to comment Tuesday night on a New Jersey sewage treatment plant’s proposal to build a backup power plant in a Newark neighborhood that already endures multiple sources of air pollution. The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission is seeking a state environmental permit to enable it to build a gas-fired backup power plant, designed to kick in when the main facility is knocked offline. But residents of Newark’s Ironbound community say there are already three other power plants in or near their neighborhood, adding they endure poor air quality most days of the year.