High Technology High School ranked 2021 Best STEM High School in Nation

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners are proud to announce that High Technology High School of the Monmouth County Vocational School District (MCVSD) has been ranked the 2021 Best STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) high school in the country according to U.S. News and World Report.

In addition to being named the “Best STEM High School,” High Technology was also ranked number 53 in the best high school national rankings and ranked number 2 in the State of New Jersey.

“Ranking as the top STEM school in the nation is a tribute to the hard work of the teachers, administration and staff who work tirelessly to provide the best education for their students. The students receive an exceptional education at all of the schools in the MCVSD and this ranking acknowledges the students’ diligence and dedication to academic excellence,” said County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “High Technology is one of the many examples of the magnificent educational institutions we have here in Monmouth County. We are so proud of High Technology High School for receiving this honor.”

“High Technology High School gives students interested in the STEM field incredible opportunities in an innovative culture where they can achieve their goals and beyond because of the highly qualified teachers and staff members who guide them,” said County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the MCVSD. “I am not surprised to see High Technology receive national recognition once again. This is a well-deserved honor for the High Technology school community and we commend them.”

The methodology focused on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. This latest ranking used data from the 2018-2019 school year and was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the Monmouth County Vocational School District, visit www.mcvsd.org.