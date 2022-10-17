High Technology ranked top high school in NJ

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to congratulate the students, staff and administration of the Monmouth County Vocational School District’s (MCVSD) High Technology High School on being named the top public high school in New Jersey by Niche.com.

High Technology was joined in the rankings by Biotechnology High School, which ranked 4th in New Jersey; the Academy of Allied Health & Sciences, which ranked 14th in New Jersey and the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, which ranked 19th in New Jersey.

“On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, we are so proud of High Technology High School, Biotechnology High School, the Academy of Allied Health & Sciences and the Marine Academy of Science and Technology and want to commend the entire staff and student body for this incredible honor,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Not only did High Technology rank as the top public high school in New Jersey, but they were also ranked in the top ten of public high schools nationwide.”

“High Technology has won multiple awards and distinctions, and this is a credit to the administration, faculty, staff, parents and most importantly, the students who put in countless hours of studying, coursework and extracurricular activities,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the MCVSD. “During my time as a County official, I have seen firsthand the incredible work being done at our MCVSD and it is no surprise that four of the schools are ranked as the best in the State.”

High Technology High School, a pre-engineering career academy that emphasizes the interconnections among mathematics, science, technology, and the humanities, prepares students to become creative problem solvers, effective communicators, and tomorrow’s leaders through a rigorous, specialized curriculum and collaborative partnerships.

The MCVSD prepares students for an evolving workplace, lifelong learning and further education through specialized academics, career and technical programs and achievement of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards.

To learn more about the MCVSD or High Technology High School, go to www.visitmonmouth.com. To learn more about Niche’s 2023 rankings, go to www.niche.com.