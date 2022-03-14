Historic lighthouse in New Jersey getting $1.3M renovation

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N,J, (AP) — An historic lighthouse in southern New Jersey will soon be shuttered for several months as it undergoes a $1.3 million renovation. The Barnegat Lighthouse, located at the northernmost tip of Long Beach Island, will close to visitors on Monday. The construction work is expected to continue there through October, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday. Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, though, will remain open while the work proceeds. Built in 1856, the lighthouse in Barnegat Light was decommissioned in 1927 and remained dark until 2009, when the Friends of the Barnegat Lighthouse donated the current light. The lighthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.