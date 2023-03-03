Historical Commission looking for preservation projects for awards program

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Preservation Awards program, which acknowledges individuals or groups that have preserved historical structures in Monmouth County.

“Monmouth County is proud of its rich history and looks forward to acknowledging a number of honorees for their difficult and time-consuming historical preservation projects,” said County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the County’s Historical Commission. “I am thrilled to work with the Historical Commission to continue protecting and restoring our history through the Preservation Awards program.”

Eligible applicants include private citizens, organizations, businesses, municipalities, or any group that recently preserved a historic structure. The nominated property should be a building or structure historically noteworthy in some way and at least 50 years old. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 7, 2023.

Last year, the Historical Commission recognized Albert Wilcox and Jeffery Rudell for substantially restoring their 1887 Queen Anne Victorian House located at 112 Main Ave. in Ocean Grove, Leslie and Jay Eaton were recognized for adaptively restoring their George Barlow 1892 Horse Barn and Carriage House located at 916 Broad St. in Shrewsbury and Preston Filozof was recognized for rescuing and restoring his 1720 Dutch-framed Colonial House, known as Maple Hall, located at 409 Rt. 537, Colts Neck.

The application process requires the completion of a nominating form that can be downloaded from the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com or by contacting Executive Director John Fabiano, at John.Fabiano@co.monmouth.nj.us.