Historical Commission presents Preservation Awards for 2022

Eight projects share $59,843 in grant money



FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission awarded historic preservation matching grants totaling $59,843 for eight restoration projects at the 2022 Grants Presentation ceremony held virtually on Feb. 28.

“I was honored to present the nine Preservation Grant Awards to these commendable organizations for their dedicated work preserving historical structures in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Historical Commission. “I passionately believe the best way to honor our rich County history is through the preservation of our historical structures, and today marks 33 years of providing these needed funds to restore and renovate our many fine examples of historic architecture.”

The Historical Commission is committed to remembering the past and preserving history for residents and visitors to learn about Monmouth County’s evolution. The projects eligible for funding are preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of historic structures, which are owned by non-profit organizations or municipalities, and are accessible to the public.

“Since 1990 the Historical Commission continues to provide support for these historic preservation undertakings,” said John Fabiano, Executive Director of the Historical Commission. “Once again, we have a variety of dedicated grantees that are moving these preservation projects forward.”

The 2022 Preservation Grant recipients are:

The Parker House Homestead 1665 – Farm Office Restoration

Township of Millstone – Baird house Front Porch Phase II

Ocean Grove Historic Preservation Society – Northwest Corner Neptune High School Repointing

Township of Ocean Historical Museum – Stucile Tower Stabilization Project

Red Bank Public Library – Eisner House Exterior Painting

Tinton Falls Borough – Crawford House Porch Deck Replacement

Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House – Parsonage Cedar Roof Replacement

InfoAge Science and History Museum – Camp Evans Building 9059 & 9093 Exterior Painting

In addition, the Monmouth County Historical Commission awarded history regrants to 14 applicants totaling $44,144 through New Jersey’s County History Partnership Program. This partnership program supports existing local history organizations by providing grant funding for General Operating Support (GOS) and Special Projects (SP) to those same organizations, as well as other non-profit entities, such as municipalities, libraries and local cultural organizations. Funding for these matching grants is provided entirely by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of the State.

The 2022 History Regrant recipients are:

Asbury Park African-American Music Project – SP Turf Club Media Outreach

Battleground Historical Society – GOS Insurance and Utility Costs

Friends of Monmouth Battlefield – GOS Printing, Postage, Utility & Insurance Costs

Freehold Township Heritage Society – GOS Insurance, Maintenance & Marketing Costs

Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County – GOS Executive Director’s Salary

Hazlet Township Environmental Commissioner – SP Historic Aumack Cemetery Restoration

Twin Lights Historical Society – GOS Operations Manager/Historian Salary

Parker Homestead 1665 – GOS Utilities, Insurance and Outreach

Middletown Township Historical Society – SP Speaker Series Fees and Publicity

Friends of Millstone Township Historical Properties – GOS Insurance and Utilities

Historical Society of Ocean Grove – GOS Liability Insurance and Utility Costs

Township of Ocean Historical Museum – GOS Museum Annex Mortgage

Red Bank Public Library – SP Eisner Collection Digitization

Tinton Falls Historic Preservation Commission – SP Historic District Signage

“On behalf of the entire Board of County Commissioners, we are grateful to the New Jersey Historical Commission for funding these grants through their County History Partnership Program,” said Commissioner Burry. “This program is vital to help Monmouth County’s cultural organizations maintain operations and complete special projects in order to continue to educate residents about our history.”

The Monmouth County Historical Commission was created by the Board of County Commissioners for the preservation and conservation of local history. Established in August 1988, its principal program is the preservation grants, an undertaking that recognizes the acute need for funds to preserve Monmouth County’s rich and diverse historic legacy.

For information about the County’s Historical Commission call 732-431-7460, ext. 7413, or visit the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.