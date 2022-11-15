Holiday Made in Monmouth coming Dec. 10

LINCROFT, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that a Holiday Made in Monmouth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookdale Community College in the Robert J. Collins Arena.

“The Holiday Made in Monmouth is a one-stop shop with a variety of vendors and products for everyone on your holiday shopping list,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “This free event helps promote and support our small businesses while encouraging visitors to shop local as they prepare for the holiday season.”

The event is free for both vendors and visitors. All vendors who participate in the event manufacture their products in Monmouth County. More than 150 vendors will showcase a wide variety of jewelry, art, food and drink, accessories, home decor, and much more.

Made in Monmouth is organized by the Grow Monmouth team within the County’s Division of Economic Development. Grow Monmouth officials meet regularly with business, civic and government leaders to help identify and deliver business resources. It has become a major public-private project to create and retain jobs in Monmouth County.

To learn more about the Made in Monmouth program and to view a directory of over 200 vendors that have participated in program events, please go to www.MadeinMonmouth.com.