The Barnes and Noble at the Commons At Holmdel will be moving. They are vacating the current location on Route 35 South they’ve had for about 20 years as the chain shifting focus of stores and adopting a “localization” model all around the US.

The Two River Times is reporting that they plan on moving to the space previously held by Modell’s Sporting Goods in the same shopping center. No word on when the local store will be moving, but it will be losing about 4,000 square feet.